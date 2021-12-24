Operation Great Christmas helps bring community together at Up North Lodge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday afternoon the Up North Lodge near Gwinn was transformed for Operation Great Christmas. Through donations and sponsors, the elves of Operation Great Christmas have gone shopping and are giving to those in need.

Inside the Up North Lodge Friday, people could shop for Christmas gifts for their families. For the organizers of Operation Great Christmas, it’s about bringing the community together during the holidays.

“What I’ve seen, even more so through this COVID craze, watching the communities everywhere in the U.P. come together and pull together for their businesses for their people, for everybody and anybody, it just hits your hear, like deep,” said Jesie Melchiori, Lead Elf for Operation Great Christmas.

On Christmas day the Up North Lodge is hosting a free Christmas dinner. That runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. There are delivery and take-out options as well.

