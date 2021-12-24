MSP, Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office investigating a deadly shooting at a cabin in Marenisco Twp.

MARENISCO TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - A suspect is in the Gogebic County Jail and one person is dead after an early morning shooting in Marenisco Township.

According to the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Michigan State Police troopers are on the scene investigating. The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Friday morning at a cabin.

When officers entered the cabin they arrested the suspect without an issue. They found two people with gunshot wounds. One person was dead at the scene. Another victim is being treated at Aspirus Ironwood Hospital.

The MSP Crime Lab will help with the investigation.

No further details are being released at this time.

Along with sheriff’s deputies, Michigan State Police, Lac Vieux Desert Tribal Police, Marenisco Ambulance and Beacon Ambulance responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.