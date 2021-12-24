Advertisement

MSP, Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office investigating a deadly shooting at a cabin in Marenisco Twp.

MSP
MSP(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENISCO TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - A suspect is in the Gogebic County Jail and one person is dead after an early morning shooting in Marenisco Township.

According to the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Michigan State Police troopers are on the scene investigating. The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Friday morning at a cabin.

When officers entered the cabin they arrested the suspect without an issue. They found two people with gunshot wounds. One person was dead at the scene. Another victim is being treated at Aspirus Ironwood Hospital.

The MSP Crime Lab will help with the investigation.

No further details are being released at this time.

Along with sheriff’s deputies, Michigan State Police, Lac Vieux Desert Tribal Police, Marenisco Ambulance and Beacon Ambulance responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause dozens of crashes, closures of Wis. interstate
Closure near Division Street along M-553 after serious crash near Marquette Mountain.
Marquette City Police investigating deadly crash that killed a Marquette woman
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses threat of omicron in first COVID update in months
Governor Whitmer issues statement on emergency response team heading to Michigan amid Omicron surge
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
The remains of the Lemerand Family's mobile home in Wells township
UPDATE: Wells Township family ‘at a loss’ after morning fire destroys home

Latest News

Closure near Division Street along M-553 after serious crash near Marquette Mountain.
Marquette City Police investigating deadly crash that killed a Marquette woman
The Lower Harbor Ore Dock lit up with lasers as the snow falls
Travel Marquette kicks off series of laser light shows on lower harbor ore dock
Guests and Volunteers from Room at the Inn
Room at the Inn guests and volunteers take to the streets for Christmas Caroling
A ferry bound for Mackinac Island
Amazon releases video highlighting delivery efforts to reach Mackinac Island