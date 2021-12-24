Advertisement

More wintry precip leading to the holiday

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Another round of wintry precip moves through today. During the morning patchy freezing drizzle followed by a rain/snow mix. Then, when temperatures reach the upper 30s this afternoon mainly light rain showers. It clears out this evening. Christmas day will be breezy and mainly cloudy. Sunday night into Monday an area of low pressure brings widespread accumulating snow. The pattern stays active through the last week of this year with another round of widespread snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snowfall accumulations will range from 4-6″ on Monday. Then, pushing 10″ in some places west by Wednesday.

Today: Cloudy with rain/snow mix and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s

Christmas: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Widespread accumulating snow

>Highs: Near 30°

Tuesday: Cloudy with nigh time snow

>Highs: Mid 20s

Wednesday: Widespread snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Thursday: Clouds clearing with cold air

>Highs: Mainly teens

