Marquette native commits to play hockey at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As part of the holiday season, it appears that the Northern Michigan hockey team is receiving a gift of its own.

Earlier Friday, Marquette native Jakob Peterson’s NAHL squad announced his commitment to return home to play Division I hockey for his hometown Wildcats, joining the team to start the upcoming semester.

Jakob Peterson has committed to Northern Michigan University! He is headed home and will become a Wildcat this coming spring semester! Congrats, Peterson! pic.twitter.com/0dBGfzCsVd — Amarillo Wranglers (@NAHLwranglers) December 24, 2021

After spending the last year in the North American Hockey League with the Amarillo Wranglers, the defenseman registered 18 points, good for third-most on the club, 15 assists and three goals in 25 games played.

Peterson will provide nice depth to head coach Grant Potulny’s blue line as NMU gets set to begin the second half of its season Jan. 7 for a home series with Colgate.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.