Marquette City Police, multiple fire agencies investigating ‘serious crash’ near Marquette Mountain, close portion of highway

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Police say two vehicles crashed right near Marquette Mountain on M-553 shortly after 7:30pm.

Officers tell TV6 the scene is still active, with assistance coming from the Forsyth Township, Chocolay Township and Marquette Township fire departments.

Very little details are being released at this time. This is a picture of the closure at Division Street. M-553 is still closed at this time from Division Street to County Road 480.

