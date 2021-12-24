Irontown Pasties sees Christmas bump in business

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Irontown Pasties in Negaunee has seen some brisk business this holiday season. Employees say they’ve seen an increase in orders this time of year for fresh and frozen pasties.

Irontown Pasties also sells gift cards that are popular Christmas gifts. Staff say for U.P. visitors or those who are from the U.P. but moved away, the frozen pasties are a great option.

“People that are not from the area will take a bunch of frozen ones and take them home with them because one, they stay frozen forever and two, it’s just perfect because they can heat them up whenever they want,” said Riley Carlson from Irontown Pasties.

Irontown Pasties stayed open until 4 Friday afternoon. It’s closed Saturday for Christmas but return to normal hours on Sunday.

