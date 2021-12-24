Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Marquette 49855 gives fundraising update

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette non-profit that helps young children gain literacy experience is giving a fundraising update.

Since starting in May, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Marquette 49855 has raised around $4,000. Almost 100 kids under the age of five in that zip code have been registered to receive a free book from the Dollywood Foundation every month.

The Literacy Legacy Fund of Michigan’s President, Nancy Seminoff, says giving books to young children is a gift that keeps on giving.

“Not only does a book arrive in the mail addressed to that child (and they’re excited about receiving it), but it’s something that lasts beyond that particular month,” Seminoff said. “The child is able to have a library in their home so they can go back and read the book over and over again.”

Money was raised through multiple fundraisers this year, including Banking on Literacy at Range Bank in Marquette. The second annual Banking on Literacy event is set for June.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.