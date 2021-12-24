Advertisement

Churches hold special Christmas Eve services across U.P.

Church service at Bethel Lutheran in Ishpeming
Church service at Bethel Lutheran in Ishpeming(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bethel Lutheran Church in Ishpeming is just one local church offering special services on this Christmas eve. It hosted an early Christmas Eve candlelight service at three Friday afternoon.

The service focused on the history of Jesus’ birth and his message. The interim pastor at Bethany Lutheran says the true message of Christmas can get lost sometimes and services like this are an important reminder.

“It’s about the birth of Jesus, it’s about god who loved the world so much he became one of us in the person of Jesus Christ, who bore our sins on the cross and rose to give us eternal life,” said Interim Pastor for Bethel Lutheran Steve Weston.

Bethel Lutheran had two more services on Christmas Eve, at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

