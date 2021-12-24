Amazon releases video highlighting delivery efforts to reach Mackinac Island

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - Amazon has released a special look at how it delivers packages during the holidays to Mackinac Island. It’s called ‘holiday magic’ and features video showing how Amazon uses boats to reach the island and horses to deliver to year-round residents in time for Christmas.

Amazon says during the busiest part of the holiday season, more than 600 packages a day are delivered on Mackinac Island.

“The number one takeaway is that the people are really the heart and soul of our network and the proof is in the pudding here, the second thing is that these rural communities are incredibly important,” said Amazon PR Manager, Alexandra Miller.

Amazon also donated $25,000 to the Mackinac Island community fund that helps various organizations and churches on the island.

