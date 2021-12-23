A wintry mix to impact holiday travel
Scattered snow showers move through from west to east during the day. Then, a cold front will bring warmer air tomorrow along with a witnry mix.
Tomorrow morning freezing drizzle will be possible followed by a rain/snow mix. Roads could become icy, especially early in the day.
Christmas day looks mainly quiet.
Today: Cloudy with scattered snow showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s west, low 30s east
Friday: Cloudy with freezing drizzle and rain/snow mix
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild with isolated snow showers
>Highs: Low 30s early
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow moving in at night
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Monday: Cloudy with widespread snow
>Highs: Around 30°
Tuesday: Cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
