A wintry mix to impact holiday travel

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered snow showers move through from west to east during the day. Then, a cold front will bring warmer air tomorrow along with a witnry mix.

Tomorrow morning freezing drizzle will be possible followed by a rain/snow mix. Roads could become icy, especially early in the day.

Christmas day looks mainly quiet.

Today: Cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s west, low 30s east

Friday: Cloudy with freezing drizzle and rain/snow mix

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s early

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow moving in at night

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Cloudy with widespread snow

>Highs: Around 30°

Tuesday: Cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

