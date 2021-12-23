A wintry mix to impact holiday travel

Scattered snow showers move through from west to east during the day. Then, a cold front will bring warmer air tomorrow along with a witnry mix.

Tomorrow morning freezing drizzle will be possible followed by a rain/snow mix. Roads could become icy, especially early in the day.

Christmas day looks mainly quiet.

Today: Cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s west, low 30s east

Friday: Cloudy with freezing drizzle and rain/snow mix

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s early

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow moving in at night

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Cloudy with widespread snow

>Highs: Around 30°

Tuesday: Cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

