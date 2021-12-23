Wintry mix ahead of Christmas Eve

Mostly cloudy conditions are in store for tonight and some parts of tomorrow. Some of the counties in our region will see some snowfall in the afternoon. Friday on Christmas Eve in the afternoon rain will move in and will move east throughout the day. The rain will wrap up by the later evening hours which could lead to some slick road conditions for the night. On Christmas Day some people in the U.P. could see a fresh layer of snow in the evening hours.

>Highs: High teens to Low 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 20s to Low 30s

Friday: Wintry mix in afternoon as it moves east into evening

>Highs: Mid to Low 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy conditions with chances of isolated snow in south and western counties

>Highs: Mid to Upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow chances in evening

>Highs: Mid to Upper 20s

Monday: Cloudy skies with scattered snow

>Highs: Mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; snow chances

>Highs: Mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy

