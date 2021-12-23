Advertisement

U.P. health professionals explain guidance on safe holiday gatherings

Multiple health departments and Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital say households should take precaution to avoid the spread of COVID-19
By Matt Price
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The holiday season is about spending time with the people you love.

But, with COVID-19 still spreading, the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department’s Provisional Medical Director, Dr. Robert Van Howe, says it is not unreasonable for hosts of gatherings to ask guests for proof of a negative test. This is considering the elderly and others who may be at increased risk.

“There’s also those who are too young to be vaccinated (those who are under five years of age),” said Dr. Van Howe. “What we want to do is to protect those who can’t be vaccinated and those who, if they get infected, would have a tougher time with the infection.”

In Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft counties, at least 50% of their pandemic cases have come since August 1. Around 85% of those cases are among the unvaccinated. With that said, the LMAS District Health Department says it may not be wise to have unprotected guests at a Christmas get-together.

“We need people to move forward with cautious consideration and kindness, and think about “is one day worth a lifetime,’” Public Information Officer Kerry Ott stated.

Dr. Kristi Kusnier of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital says it is best to limit the guest count to one to two households. She also recommends spreading out, mask wearing, and having good ventilation for those indoor gatherings.

“We know that COVID spreads more when we have a lot of people in a small area and not a lot of air circulation,” Dr. Kusnier said. “Cracking a window, cracking a door, running an air purifier if you have one. Just anything that can reduce the number of viral particles that would potentially be hanging around in the air.”

All three health experts emphasized that if you test positive or are a close contact with someone with COVID-19, then you should stay home or not host a gathering. They also made it very clear: those looking to go to or host a Christmas get-together should strongly consider getting tested before doing anything of the sort.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses threat of omicron in first COVID update in months
Governor Whitmer issues statement on emergency response team heading to Michigan amid Omicron surge
MQT. Planning site
Marquette Planning Commission approves site plan for new auto-parts store
Downtown Negaunee recognized by National Register of Historic Places
Gov. Whitmer announces 2 UP downtowns gain historic designation
The remains of the Lemerand Family's mobile home in Wells township
UPDATE: Wells Township family ‘at a loss’ after morning fire destroys home
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Santa Claus greets children two nights before Christmas in Downtown Ishpeming.
Ishpeming Santa House opens doors to kids two nights before Christmas
U.P. health professionals explain guidance on safe holiday gatherings
U.P. health professionals explain guidance on safe holiday gatherings
Wells Township family ‘at a loss’ after morning fire destroys home
Wells Township family recovering after devastating fire
Head of Maine CDC says Omicron variant likely here, get booster
CDC releases updated healthcare worker isolation, quarantine guidance to prepare for anticipated increase in Omicron cases