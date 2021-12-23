U.P. health professionals explain guidance on safe holiday gatherings

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The holiday season is about spending time with the people you love.

But, with COVID-19 still spreading, the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department’s Provisional Medical Director, Dr. Robert Van Howe, says it is not unreasonable for hosts of gatherings to ask guests for proof of a negative test. This is considering the elderly and others who may be at increased risk.

“There’s also those who are too young to be vaccinated (those who are under five years of age),” said Dr. Van Howe. “What we want to do is to protect those who can’t be vaccinated and those who, if they get infected, would have a tougher time with the infection.”

In Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft counties, at least 50% of their pandemic cases have come since August 1. Around 85% of those cases are among the unvaccinated. With that said, the LMAS District Health Department says it may not be wise to have unprotected guests at a Christmas get-together.

“We need people to move forward with cautious consideration and kindness, and think about “is one day worth a lifetime,’” Public Information Officer Kerry Ott stated.

Dr. Kristi Kusnier of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital says it is best to limit the guest count to one to two households. She also recommends spreading out, mask wearing, and having good ventilation for those indoor gatherings.

“We know that COVID spreads more when we have a lot of people in a small area and not a lot of air circulation,” Dr. Kusnier said. “Cracking a window, cracking a door, running an air purifier if you have one. Just anything that can reduce the number of viral particles that would potentially be hanging around in the air.”

All three health experts emphasized that if you test positive or are a close contact with someone with COVID-19, then you should stay home or not host a gathering. They also made it very clear: those looking to go to or host a Christmas get-together should strongly consider getting tested before doing anything of the sort.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.