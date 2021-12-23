TV6 Morning News team learns proper dinner party etiquette

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Morning News team was joined by Bobby Glenn Brown and Sarah Engle, two entertainment experts, for a lesson in proper dinner party etiquette.

Watch the video below to learn what materials you need to throw a proper dinner, and how to fancify your napkin folding!

Watch the videos below to hear the dos and don’ts of dinner...

But of course, no table is completely set without a delicious meal to accompany it... Check out this video to see what food dish each Morning News team member brought...

TO MAKE EACH DISH...

Jennifer Perez’s flan:

In a blender combine five eggs, a pinch of salt, two teaspoons of coconut extract, a can of condensed milk, a can of coconut milk (Goya brand), and a can of coconut cream (Coco Lopez brand). Then, heat one cup of sugar with a few drops of lime on medium-high heat until a caramel glaze forms. Take the glaze and coat a metal cake dish at the bottom and sides. Set this aside to cool for fifteen to thirty minutes. Once, cooled pour the mixture into the pan. Place the dish in a Marie bath in the oven. Set the oven at 350° and leave for 1 hour and 15 minutes. After it’s done let it cool for at least an hour. Then, place a serving dish over it and flip to serve.

Tia Trudgeon’s three-cheese stuffed shells in basil bolognese:

For the sauce, brown 1 pound of ground beef and drain. Dice and sautee half of an onion and green pepper and 3-4 cloves of garlic with cooked meat. Once Vegetables are soft and onions become translucent, add 1 small can of tomato paste + 1 can of water. Add 2 large cans of tomato puree. Add salt, pepper, and fresh basil to taste. Crushed red peppers, oregano, and/or Italian seasoning are optional.

While the sauce simmers on medium heat, start the filling. Combine one 15 ounce container of whole milk ricotta cheese, 1 1/2 cups mozzarella, 1/2 cup grated parmesan, one egg, salt and pepper, and about two tablespoons of fresh basil.

Boil your shell noodles, and blanch immediately after cooking.

Cover the bottom of your baking pan in a layer of sauce, and add the stuffed shells. Add more sauce to the top and sprinkle about 1/2 cup of mozzarella cheese on top. Bake for 1 hour in a 350-degree oven.

Alyssa Jawor’s egg nog:

In a large bowl, beat 4 egg yolks until smooth. Gradually add 1/3 cup of sugar and continue to beat until completely dissolved. Add 1 pint of whole milk, 1 cup heavy cream, 3 ounces of bourbon (optional), and 1 teaspoon each of nutmeg and cinnamon.

Using the 4 egg whites, put in a stand mixer and beat to soft peaks. Gradually add 1 tablespoon of sugar and beat until stiff peaks form.

Whisk the egg whites into the milk mixture. Chill and serve.

Elizabeth Peterson’s Christmas margarita:

2 cups cranberry juice, 12 oz. silver tequila, 8 oz. triple sec, 3/4 cup lime juice. Shake with ice and serve over ice.

Peterson’s salad recipe...

1 head of lettuce torn, 1 green pepper chopped, 1 red pepper chopped, 1/2 onion chopped, 2 cups frozen peas (about 10 oz), 1 cup mayonnaise, 2 Tbsp sugar, 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, 12 bacon strips cooked and crumbled, 3/4 cup dried cranberries in a 13x9 glass dish, layer first five ingredients. In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise and sugar, spoon over salad, spread to cover top. Sprinkle top with cheese, bacon, and cranberries. Refrigerate and cover overnight.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.