Portage Health Foundation distributes Giving Tuesday checks

The holiday spirit of giving is in full swing for these 22 Copper Country non-profits
The Baraga County Shelter Home was allotted more than $30,000 from PHF's Giving Tuesday campaign.
The Baraga County Shelter Home was allotted more than $30,000 from PHF's Giving Tuesday campaign.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Copper Country non-profits are now picking up their Giving Tuesday checks from the Portage Health Foundation.

This year – $443,208.76 was raised by donors.

Portage Health Foundation also matched $200,000, bringing the total to $643,208.76.

The money goes to 22 local non-profits that make a difference in our communities year-round.

“They’ve been so excited to get all their checks and they do such incredible work,” said Michael Babcock, PHF marketing and communications coordinator. “This money is very meaningful to the work that they do.”

Organizations like Superior Search & Rescue and the Baraga County Shelter Home (BCSH) received checks.

“To be able to help the mothers and children who come to the shelter with costs that they have,” said Mary Hartmann, BCSH vice president. “Medical costs, housing costs, clothing costs. This is the kind of money that’s not in grants.”

Donors were able to pick which non-profit their money would be given to.

