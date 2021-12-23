Advertisement

Playmakers Fund hopes to bring joy to U.P. families

The U.P. Children's Museum (WLUC Image).
The U.P. Children's Museum (WLUC Image).(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Children’s Museum in Marquette is helping give children valuable experiences through their Playmakers Fund.

The fund provides eligible families no-cost annual memberships. This creates opportunities that may not have been otherwise available for some families.

Jim Edwards, education coordinator, explained how this is another great donation option for the holidays-- or any time of year.

“I think right now we’re all looking forward for a great way to give and to feel good about giving and knowing there’re a tangible outlet for somebody to receive that’s really joyous and brings families together,” Edwards said. “That’s all good.”

Citizens and businesses donate every year towards the fund. One Marquette business supporting the fund is Aurora Piercing, whose goals is to sponsor 50 annual family passes in a year’s time.

For more information on how to donate you can click here.

