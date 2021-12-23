Advertisement

MQT. Nutrition gives tips on how to stay healthy this upcoming new year

MQT Nutrition storefront on N 3rd Street
MQT Nutrition storefront on N 3rd Street(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many people run out and get gym memberships as part of their New Year’s fitness resolutions however, that doesn’t always stick.

Sometimes there are other habits people need to address before they begin their fitness journey.

MQT. Nutrition owner Jenna Neaves explained where people should start.

“It’s 80 percent nutrition and 20 percent exercise so no matter what you do in a gym you can’t out train and bad diet,” Neaves said. “And we’re here with convenience and accountability to help make those goals happen.”

Some specific goals to keep in mind are:

-Building exercise and healthy diet routines before the New Year

-Physical activity for at least 30 minutes a day

-Eating a good breakfast

-Drink plenty of water

MQT. Nutrition also provides quick and easy healthy meals if you don’t have time to make it yourself. You can order online and find more information here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses threat of omicron in first COVID update in months
Governor Whitmer issues statement on emergency response team heading to Michigan amid Omicron surge
MQT. Planning site
Marquette Planning Commission approves site plan for new auto-parts store
Downtown Negaunee recognized by National Register of Historic Places
Gov. Whitmer announces 2 UP downtowns gain historic designation
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment
Embezzlement graphic.
Former EGLE employee will serve time for embezzlement charges

Latest News

MBLP Lighting Contest Judges Choice winner
Marquette BLP announces lighting contest winners
A snowy owl treated at the Chocolay Raptor Center
Chocolay Raptor Center says snowy owl sightings are up in Marquette area
Police officers and firefighters compete to raise money for the Salvation Army in Marquette...
Results are in for the Marquette County police and fire departments ‘Red Kettle Challenge’
MTU Rozsa Center keeps arts alive through pandemic
MTU Rozsa Center keeps arts alive through pandemic