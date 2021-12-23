MQT. Nutrition gives tips on how to stay healthy this upcoming new year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many people run out and get gym memberships as part of their New Year’s fitness resolutions however, that doesn’t always stick.

Sometimes there are other habits people need to address before they begin their fitness journey.

MQT. Nutrition owner Jenna Neaves explained where people should start.

“It’s 80 percent nutrition and 20 percent exercise so no matter what you do in a gym you can’t out train and bad diet,” Neaves said. “And we’re here with convenience and accountability to help make those goals happen.”

Some specific goals to keep in mind are:

-Building exercise and healthy diet routines before the New Year

-Physical activity for at least 30 minutes a day

-Eating a good breakfast

-Drink plenty of water

MQT. Nutrition also provides quick and easy healthy meals if you don’t have time to make it yourself. You can order online and find more information here.

