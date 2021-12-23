Advertisement

Marquette BLP announces lighting contest winners

MBLP Lighting Contest Judges Choice winner
MBLP Lighting Contest Judges Choice winner(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday night the Marquette Board of Light & Power announced the winners of their annual lighting contest. Judges top choice went to a house on Brookton Road in Marquette Township, the Parvu family.

Another well known entry is the Bell family on Tierny Street in South Marquette, they’ve been decorating for Christmas every year for 36 years. People’s choice went to the Digneit family on Prospect Street. For the MBLP it’s a great way to get the community into the Christmas sprit.

“We host the lighting contest every year, we do it for the community, we have all these people that put on these wonderful displays and we have all these people that go out and look at the displays, families, friends and organizations so to be able to bring those groups together is exactly why we do it,” said MBLP Administrative Services Manager Matt Zavislak.

This year the MBLP has included an online driving map that works with smartphone GPS to make it easy for families to drive around and look at all the homes that entered this year’s lighting contest.

