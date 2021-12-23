Advertisement

Man shot and killed in New Mexico while protecting younger brother

By Nancy Laflin
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) – Police in New Mexico are searching for two teens who are accused of killing a former corrections officer who was trying to protect his younger brother.

Investigators say Elias Otero’s younger brother met a girl online Feb. 11. He picked her up, but it turned out to be a set up.

“My youngest son was carjacked, and they wanted more than my car. They wanted his jewelry. They stripped him down. They took his credit cards and took whatever he had on him, but they wanted more money,” his mother, Alicia Otero, said.

Police said 17-year-old Adrian Avila and 18-year-old Anna Bella Dukes forced Elias Otero’s little brother to drive to the correction officer’s home, telling him they had his brother at gunpoint and wanted cash.

When they got to his home, Elias Otero came out of the house and threatened to shoot the teens.

That’s when police said Avila shot and killed the 24-year-old. His little brother managed to get away.

“It’s very traumatic for all of us, and it’s something we’re going to have to live with for the rest of our lives,” Alicia Otero said.

Copyright 2021 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses threat of omicron in first COVID update in months
Governor Whitmer issues statement on emergency response team heading to Michigan amid Omicron surge
MQT. Planning site
Marquette Planning Commission approves site plan for new auto-parts store
Downtown Negaunee recognized by National Register of Historic Places
Gov. Whitmer announces 2 UP downtowns gain historic designation
Fire destroys Wells Township mobile home; no injuries were reported.
Early morning fire destroys Wells Township home
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment

Latest News

In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 file photo, guests arrive at Universal Orlando Resort in...
Universal Orlando reinstates mask rule as COVID cases rise
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 records
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
LIVE: Jury reaches ‘trial outcome’ over Daunte Wright’s killing
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause massive pileups and closures of Wis. interstate
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes trial may take next week off