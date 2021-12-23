Last minute gift shopping in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Christmas just around the corner, some holiday shoppers are scrambling for last minute gifts but, two Marquette businesses have the solution.

Amelia’s Craft Market & Boutique and Escape Marquette have creative gifts for when you want to give a loved one something special.

They are great options if you want to gift someone a local, handmade item or give someone an experience that you’ll always remember.

Barbie Thomas-Ward, explained what Amelia’s has to offer.

“Here at Amelia’s we have the concept of unique and different and you can give a gift with knowing that it is different and that they’re not going to have that item under the tree from anybody else.”

Both businesses also have ordering available online if you cannot make it to the store, click here for Amelia’s and here for Escape Marquette.

Christian Sharp, Escape Marquette general manager, explained more about what Escape Marquette has to offer.

“At Escape Marquette you work as a team to solve this very immersive room where you have to solve clues and puzzles in order to escape,” said Sharp. “They’re a great, fun, indoor activity that are great for families and kids of all ages.”

Escape Marquette also has a 20% off all gift cards until tomorrow, you can use the code “JOLLY20″ for online purchases.

