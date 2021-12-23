Ishpeming Santa House opens doors to kids two nights before Christmas

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Santa’s House in Ishpeming opened its Main Street doors one last time for two hours, as Santa and Mrs. Claus welcoming families in snow globe-like snow.

It’s a tradition spanning more than 30 years in the little house next to Nicolet Bank.

After being rebuilt from the fire in 2019, Santa says the house has transitioned from a smaller size to what you see now, filled with toys.

Organizers say the house sees around 1,000 kids each year between Thanksgiving and the last Thursday before Christmas.

“It is kind of cool, being this close to Christmas,” says Brett Anttila, event coordinator for Ishpeming’s Santa House. “A lot of times, it doesn’t fall that close. It’s usually four or five days away, it seems like, but being this close to Christmas, the spirit is really there and the kids are really excited to see Santa this close to Christmas.”

Santa’s House closed up shop at 7pm, but not before seeing a line of families, some with their dogs.

Santa says he will be excited to return next year and for years to come.

