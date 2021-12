MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bob Hendrickson, the executive director for the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce, says the group had a successful year, bringing back fan-favorites like Tinseltown and adding a longer Tunnel of Lights.

Hendrickson says in the new year the GINCC has a goal of helping more West End groups better the area.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.