DNR reminds public of outdoor safety tips during the holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The DNR is reminding people to stay safe while they’re having fun outside this holiday break.

Some of those tips include: making sure you check the weather before you leave, bring a compass or map with you, and dress appropriately for the weather.

John Pepin, DNR Public Information Officer, explained more.

“Especially during the holiday season we may have a lot of folks come up visiting who are from out of the area and they’re not used to the type of weather the Upper Peninsula has.”

Also, if you plan on going outside make sure you tell someone where you are going and when you plan on returning.

These safety tips are important to follow in case you get lost while outdoors or get a weather-related injury.

More information can be found on outdoor winter safety tips can be found by clicking here.

