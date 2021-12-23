Advertisement

Dealing with holiday grief

The holiday season can be a hard time for those who have lost a loved one
Guidance on managing grief over the holidays
By Jade Flury
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The holidays are usually a time for celebration, but for some, it can be a hard time for those who’ve lost a loved one.

More people will be experiencing holiday grief this year because of the ongoing pandemic. A bereavement coordinator at Aspirus Comfort Care said grief at its essence is change. She shared some advice on how to cope with grief this holiday season.

“Grief and mourning is to be bereaved, robbed of something we love,” said Amy Kitsembel, a bereavement coordinator at Aspirus Comfort Care. ”Around time of ritual or gatherings it ends up becoming a magnifier of what may be missing or who may be missing.”

Kitsembel said the death of a loved one takes many adjustments.

“People that we love, when they die is a significant hole in our life and it’s how we make way to meaning to the other side of that heals us and again gives us hope in our humanity and our humanness,” said Kitsembel.

COVID-19 has taken many within the past year. The pandemic is adding to the number of people who will experience grief.

“I think that when we don’t adapt anytime, pandemic or not. That complicates things for folks. Lack of adapting within the pandemic that I have seen people struggle,” said Kitsembel.

Grief can be more than the death of a loved one.

“Maybe I’m in a new city maybe I have different relationships, maybe I grieve something I had at my job,” said Kitsembel.

Avoiding the pain can often make it worse.

“It’s by ignoring the fact that we have pain that we have more suffering. I think when we kind of gloss through that we have more complications,” said Kitsembel.

Kitsembel encourages people experiencing grief to find a safe space to express themselves. She encourages people to embrace their emotions.

“I think my advice to folks is, is find your way to express and honor the fact you are sad,” said Kitsembel.

People experiencing grief can visit this link for support.

