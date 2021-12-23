Advertisement

Chocolay Raptor Center says snowy owl sightings are up in Marquette area

A snowy owl treated at the Chocolay Raptor Center
A snowy owl treated at the Chocolay Raptor Center(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Reports of snowy owl sightings are on the rise in Marquette. According to the Chocolay Raptor Center, this is being called an irruption year.

That means more of the owls have made their way south from Canada in search of more food. Most recent sightings have been in north Marquette near NMU and at UP Health System Marquette. The raptor center co-founders say it’s best not to approach the owls if you see them.

“My advice, if you see one, admire it from a distance, you don’t want to stress it, you don’t want to scare if off its food, if it has something down often times it does have food and you won’t be able to see it because it is in the snow or underneath the bird,’ said Jerry Maynard, Co-Founder of the Chocolay Raptor Center.

Maynard also says, the Raptor Center would intervene only if the owl is injured or incapable of flight.

