Bait packages left by police lure ‘porch pirates’

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - With some holiday gifts still in transit, some law enforcement agencies stepped up their game against thieves.

Police targeted porch pirates by leaving packages with tracking devices in front of houses.

“We’re going to a prearranged residence with the homeowner’s consent. They are a prior victim of either mail theft or package theft. We place the package at the front door, and we wait for the signal to go off,” officer Andrei Bratiloveanu said.

Officers in plain clothes riding in an unmarked black van delivered the box with a GPS tracker.

It’s left at a home near police headquarters where porch pirates have hit twice before.

The FedEx package contained iPhones and other popular gifts. Now comes the waiting game.

“Dispatch will get the notification that the package has moved, and they’re able to relay to officers at what speed and which direction the package is going in,” Bratiloveanu said.

One the package is stolen, an alarm sounds on dispatchers’ computers. Notifications that it’s on the move are received on officers’ cell phones.

The bait packages work. A video from the same house almost two weeks ago shows when a suspect nabbed a different bait box.

The man was tracked and arrested at a park as he opened the package minutes later. Since the bait package has more than a $1,000 worth of goods, it’s a felony.

Anaheim police plan to use the high-tech crime-fighting tool year-round.

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

