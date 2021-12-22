Advertisement

Wisconsin Governor Evers visits Florence County Health Department

Governor Tony Evers praised health officers for their work during the pandemic
Governor Tony Evers (Middle) photographed with the Florence County Health Department
Governor Tony Evers (Middle) photographed with the Florence County Health Department
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D) traveled to the Florence County Health Department today.

The Governor toured the facility and thanked the health department for its service. He also spoke to staff about health obstacles in the county including COVID, vaccinations, and other programs.

Governor Evers says he was impressed with the staff leadership and wants to continue to support the department.

“We will use whatever resources we have, whether federal or state, to make sure all of our county public health departments have the resources they need. Especially here, because not only are they doing public health work, but they are doing the vaccinations,” said Governor Tony Evers.

Staff members say they felt their concerns were heard by Governor Evers and that the meeting was a success.

