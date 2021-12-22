Advertisement

The UPside - December 20, 2021

This week’s UPsider is Lindsay Hazlett for raising money for the Delta County Suicide Prevention Taskforce.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Lindsay Hazlett for selling homemade bracelets and donating the proceeds to the End the Silence Walk, part of Delta County’s Suicide Prevention Taskforce.

Hazlett created a Facebook page, Serotonin and Sunshine, to sell her bracelets and travels to different craft shows. After starting the project about a month ago, she has raised over $1,000 for the community.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

