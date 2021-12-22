The UPside - December 20, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Lindsay Hazlett for selling homemade bracelets and donating the proceeds to the End the Silence Walk, part of Delta County’s Suicide Prevention Taskforce.

Hazlett created a Facebook page, Serotonin and Sunshine, to sell her bracelets and travels to different craft shows. After starting the project about a month ago, she has raised over $1,000 for the community.

