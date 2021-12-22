There’s a candy cane shortage this Christmas

Advertisement

Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.(CNN Newsource)
Published: Dec. 22, 2021
(CNN) - The key ingredient to a lot of holiday treats is in short supply.

Candy canes are the latest item becoming harder to find as the nation gets closer to the two-year mark of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Agriculture, peppermint production has declined nearly 25% over the past decade.

Candy stores said even though there is not an abundance this year, the candy canes in stock are flying off the shelves.

