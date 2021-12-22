Snowfall, winds impacting travel tonight through early Wednesday

Moderate to heavy snow concentrated tonight over the Eastern U.P. as the clipper system continues to pass through Upper Michigan. Following the system’s exit, lake effect snow then develops over the northwest wind belts. A combination of moderate to heavy snow plus gusty northwest winds can produce patchy blowing snow, impacting the Wednesday a.m. commute due to poor visibility at times in addition to the slippery roads.

Click here for the latest alerts from the National Weather Service, including Winter Storm Warnings.

Wintry precipitation diminishes Wednesday evening, only for scattered snow showers to return Thursday morning from a Canadian Prairies system. On Friday, the jet stream migrates north of the U.P., resulting in milder temperatures but also opening the door to an incoming system from the Northern Plains. This system will bring widespread rain and snow showers to Upper Michigan. The system departs the region on Christmas Day, with a chance of lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts to shower in the holiday season.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow (LES) over the northwest wind belts, diminishing in the evening; breezy and cold

>Highs: 20

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered light snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Friday, Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain and snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Saturday, Christmas Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers late

>Highs: 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers late; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow early, then transition to mixed rain and snow in the afternoon; breezy

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few snow showers early, then tapering off in the afternoon

>Highs: 30

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.