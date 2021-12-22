Advertisement

Results are in for the Marquette County police and fire departments ‘Red Kettle Challenge’

Police officers and firefighters compete to raise money for the Salvation Army in Marquette...
Police officers and firefighters compete to raise money for the Salvation Army in Marquette County(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Results are in from the annual Salvation Army bell ringing contest between Marquette County police and fire departments. The competition between the groups brought in more than $4,000 in a short time.

All the money raised is for the salvation army’s red kettle campaign and stays in Marquette County. The police were able to raise a couple hundred dollars more than the fire departments. But Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says competition is all for a great cause.

“The winner of this competition is the people of Marquette County, we got a little more than $4,000 in a period of four hours which will help from the west end of Marquette County to the south and north as well and it’s a lot of fun doing it,” Zyburt said.

Marquette County police and fire department’s have participated in this annual fundraising for the past couple years.

