Results are in for the Marquette County police and fire departments ‘Red Kettle Challenge’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Results are in from the annual Salvation Army bell ringing contest between Marquette County police and fire departments. The competition between the groups brought in more than $4,000 in a short time.

All the money raised is for the salvation army’s red kettle campaign and stays in Marquette County. The police were able to raise a couple hundred dollars more than the fire departments. But Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says competition is all for a great cause.

“The winner of this competition is the people of Marquette County, we got a little more than $4,000 in a period of four hours which will help from the west end of Marquette County to the south and north as well and it’s a lot of fun doing it,” Zyburt said.

Marquette County police and fire department’s have participated in this annual fundraising for the past couple years.

