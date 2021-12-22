Advertisement

Portage Health Foundation raises over $443k on Giving Tuesday

Several Upper Michigan non-profits will split over $643k
Portage Health Foundation is located in Hancock across from the Quincy Green.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Portage Health Foundation (PHF) said $443,208.76 was donated to 22 local non-profit organizations this year for #GivingTuesday.

PHF is adding $200,000 to that, bringing the total going to non-profits to $643,208.76. Through five years #GivingTuesday at PHF has raised more than $1.9 million.

Non-profits have been invited to stop by the PHF office to pickup checks tomorrow or Friday.

A full list of how much each organization received will be released after all of the non-profits have been made aware of their total.

This year’s non-profits are U.P. Kids - Big Brothers Big Sisters, Swedetown Trails Club, Superior Search & Rescue, Simple Kindness for Youth (SKY), Ontonagon County Cancer Association, Omega House, Mercy EMS, Keweenaw Random Acts of Community Kindness (K-RACK), Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club, Keweenaw Family Resource Center, Friends of Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, Dial Help, Dan Schmitt Gift of Music, CTFR Fireman’s Club, Copper Harbor Trails Club, Copper Country Senior Meals, Copper Country Habitat for Humanity, Copper Country Angel Mission, Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter Home for Abused Women, Baraga County Shelter Home, Ahmeek Village Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, and 31 Backpacks.

