Michigan State Police remind not to post holiday travel plans on social media

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police are warning residents not to share travel plans on social media. With the holidays many people head out of town or travel.

Police say especially if you have a social media account that is open to the public, sharing travel plans online gives knowledge of when your home will be empty and vulnerable to a break-in.

“Your giving a green light to some of the criminal element looking at that and they say ‘so and so is going to be away for this week we have an opportunity to go and break into their house’ so if you can not post that stuff on social media that would be a big deterrent,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio from the MSP.

MSP also say it’s a great idea to have a home security system and if you do travel, have a trusted neighbor keep an eye on your home.

