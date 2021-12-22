Advertisement

Marquette resale store sees holiday donation influx

Pak Ratz Resale Store in Marquette
Pak Ratz Resale Store in Marquette(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pak Ratz Resale Store, located in the Women’s Center, has experienced an increase of donations during the holiday season.

Donations are always accepted however, there are some items the store needs more than others.

Nikki Durand, store manager, explained more.

“Pictures, boots, snow-pants are always something that we need,” said Durand. “Some things we don’t take here at Pak Ratz is mattresses, mattress frames, and box springs.”

Pak Ratz is open for donations Monday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. you can bring your donations to the receiving door in the back of the store.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses threat of omicron in first COVID update in months
Governor Whitmer issues statement on emergency response team heading to Michigan amid Omicron surge
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
State of Michigan sets COVID-19 booster goal, outlines actions to protect citizens from Omicron variant
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Governor Whitmer signs bill keeping children safe in schools, lowering housing costs for Michiganders, cutting taxes
A plan for the Hemlock Park Housing Development
Marquette City Commission narrowly approves new housing development
A digital rendering of the Kwik Trip project
Kingsford City Council approves Kwik Trip building request

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR
DNR reaches snowmobile trail-grooming agreement for eastern UP trails
Rozsa Center
MTU Rozsa Center keeps arts alive through pandemic
Escanaba Public Safety Department delivers holiday gifts to in need students
Escanaba Public Safety Department delivers holiday gifts to in need students
Dickinson County gift shop prepares for holiday shopping push
Dickinson County gift shop prepares for holiday shopping push