Marquette resale store sees holiday donation influx

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pak Ratz Resale Store, located in the Women’s Center, has experienced an increase of donations during the holiday season.

Donations are always accepted however, there are some items the store needs more than others.

Nikki Durand, store manager, explained more.

“Pictures, boots, snow-pants are always something that we need,” said Durand. “Some things we don’t take here at Pak Ratz is mattresses, mattress frames, and box springs.”

Pak Ratz is open for donations Monday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. you can bring your donations to the receiving door in the back of the store.

