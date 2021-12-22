Marquette Planning Commission approves site plan for new auto-parts store

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, December 21 the Marquette Planning Commission approved a plan for an O’Reilly Auto Parts store during their meeting.

The store will be located on US-41 in the vacant lot next to Wendy’s in Marquette. The plan was was approved in a unanimous vote.

Joy Cardillo, Marquette City Planning Commission Chair, explained more details on their meeting agenda.

“We also amended our by-laws which is a bookkeeping project,” Cardillo said. “We worked on our presentation to the city commission which we will be giving within the next month.”

The commission also worked on their land development code amendments.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.