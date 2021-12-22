Advertisement

Marquette Planning Commission approves site plan for new auto-parts store

MQT. Planning site
MQT. Planning site(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, December 21 the Marquette Planning Commission approved a plan for an O’Reilly Auto Parts store during their meeting.

The store will be located on US-41 in the vacant lot next to Wendy’s in Marquette. The plan was was approved in a unanimous vote.

Joy Cardillo, Marquette City Planning Commission Chair, explained more details on their meeting agenda.

“We also  amended our by-laws which is a bookkeeping project,” Cardillo said. “We worked on our presentation to the city commission which we will be giving within the next month.”

The commission also worked on their land development code amendments.

