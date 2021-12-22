Advertisement

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office accepting applications for Youth Police Academy

Sheriff gives safety tips for National Preparedness Month
Sheriff gives safety tips for National Preparedness Month(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for their Youth Police Academy. The academy is for youth’s in 9th through 12th grade and exposes those interested in law enforcement to many aspects of the system.

The academy runs for eight weeks beginning in February and consists of two hour blocks on Thursdays that included classes, a mock trial, and experiences from real law enforcement.

“We have CSI, we have corrections, we have the DNR come in, so it’s all the different aspects of law enforcement, we’re trying to get these kids involved for the future so we can get people who actually want to get into this work,” said Marquette County Sheriff, Greg Zyburt.

The academy will begin on February 17, 2022 and run for 8 weeks. Applications are due Monday, January 24th at 4:00 p.m.

