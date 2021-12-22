Lutheran Christmas Service Program to air on TV6/FOX UP

NEGUANEE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 and FOX UP will be airing A Lutheran Christmas Service Dec. 24 and 25. This special program is a collaboration between the Northern Great Lakes Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and TV6/FOX UP.

In 2020 TV6 Vice President and General Manager Rick Rhoades was approached by Bishop Katherine Finegan of the Synod asking whether the station was interested in producing an hour Christmas special to provide an “at home” Christmas worship service due to COVID restrictions at the time. The collaborative program was put together and was well received by area viewers.

Due to the warm reception of the 2020 program and continuing COVID-19 concerns, TV6/FOX UP and the Northern Great Lakes Synod agreed to collaborate on a new program for 2021. A Lutheran Christmas Service contains new content that can be enjoyed by viewers in their living rooms.

“When many are uncomfortable gathering in person, you can worship from your couch. Listen to the Christmas story of angels and shepherds, join in the singing and the prayers, and together though apart, we will welcome the Christ-child and celebrate Christmas,” Bishop Finegan said.

TV6 Vice President and General Manager Rick Rhoades is pleased to be able to bring the program to area viewers again this year. “This collaboration with the Northern Great Lakes Synod is a benefit to our community who still have COVID concerns. We are happy to continue this partnership.”

A Lutheran Christmas Service will air Dec. 24 at 5/4pm central on TV6 and 11/10pm central on FOX UP. The program will also air Dec. 25 at 7/6pm central on TV6 and noon/11am central on FOX UP.

