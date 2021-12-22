‘It’s more than just a visit:’ Community Action Alger-Marquette seeks more Meals on Wheels drivers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Getting older is never easy.

For many seniors, getting meals delivered through a community service goes beyond importance, it becomes necessity and for more than the food in the box.

TV6′s Cody Boyer shows us this after joining the drivers and workers behind Community Action Alger-Marquette’s Meals on Wheels program.

---------------------------------------

“You know it’s just the best job I ever had,” says Larry Marta, one of the drivers at Community Action Alger-Marquette, “By far.”

For Larry Marta, driving around in a van, coolers in the backseat… and ringing doorbells or knocking on doors is another part of the job.

“Ever since I’ve been delivering for 12 years, we’ve always been looking for drivers,” Marta says.

Marta says he holds onto his 12 years at CAAM fondly, walking up sidewalks, milk and meals in hand. all for Meals on Wheels.

“We deliver five days a week,” Marta says. “I deliver three only and then I have somebody that does two other days on the same route so that’s kind of nice.”

Larry says the drive is just a sundae cherry.

“It’s just talking with people and seeing how their weekend was or their day is,” Marta says.

On just a few stops of his usual route, usually ranging from about 25 to 30 stops, Larry and the other dozen drivers start from the Lone Creek Kitchen first thing in the morning.

“You get to the kitchen and you load up,” Marta says. “You see how many customers that you have for the day.”

It starts there with one chef.

When they have a handful of part time employees working, the chef is preparing dozens, sometimes hundreds of meals to make that all happen.

So those working here, including Larry, say because of that, they need all of the drivers they can get.

“They are superheroes,” says Lori Stephens Brown, CAAM’s Community Nutrition Services Director. “Especially through the pandemic, everybody just buckled down and did it.”

From the eyes of Community Action Alger-Marquette and Stephens-Brown, it’s a herculean effort sliced and sealed together every year.

“On any given day, we are delivering anywhere from 275 to 300 to seniors between the two counties,” Stephens-Brown says. “It’s been rough. We’ve been so short-staffed that they really are superheroes.”

Superheroes with milk instead of a cape, bringing warmth to seniors from living room to living room, seniors like Joe Drobny, who greeted Larry and Cody with a tour of his life’s work. That included several photos of restored Model A’s, lifelike drawings on the walls, and the Marquette City emblem, which Drobny originally sketched.

“Larry’s been taking care of me for years,” Drobny says. “Otherwise, some days would go by and I wouldn’t see anyone. Anything else, Larry?”

“Oh, no, except I’m the greatest guy in the world,” Marta replied.

“Oh, yeah, he’s the greatest guy in the world,” Drobny laughed. “I can’t get out now to shop or anything. I can’t drive anymore. Ol’ Larry, he stops right in the morning and sees that I’m up and about and bringing my warm meal for me. It’s wonderful.”

“It helps people transition from the life they are used to to what’s ahead for them and, hopefully, as a driver, I can help them through that,” Marta says. You get to know them well. On my route, I make sure I know when their birthdays are. I pick them up a piece of cake from Super One and Walmart and a card, of course. You got to have a goofy card for them.”

“So I would want you as my deliver driver, is what you are saying?” Cody asked.

“Well, if you like carrot cake, you would,” Marta laughed in response.

…And you can bet, Larry keeps that carrot cake in those coolers in his van.

As for CAAM, the program is looking for two to four more drivers like Larry, who want to make a difference between 9am and 1pm on weekdays.

One doorbell at a time.

“It’s more than just a meal, you know?” Drobny says. “It’s the visit that counts.”

When asked if he would do the 12 years all over again…

“I’d do them in a minute,” Marta says. “I always tell people that I’m doing this until I need them.”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.