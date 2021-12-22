Island Resort & Casino’s expansion project finishing phase three

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - After more than a year, a $33 million expansion project at the Island Resort & Casino’s Palm Tower is almost complete.

From January to July, phase two involved the construction of 128 new rooms, bringing the total to 341 rooms in that tower. For the rest of the year, it was all about phase three.

“Phase three was the finishings,” said General Manager Tony Mancilla. “Putting on the walls the wallpaper, the flooring, the ceilings. We’re just putting furniture in the last hotel rooms. It’s called punching out the room, meaning we have to examine it and make sure everything works.”

On the 12th floor, there is Horizons Steakhouse, where guests will experience some fine dining.

“It seats 200 people,” Mancilla stated. “It’s our high-end dining. Steak, fish, chicken, that type of stuff.”

In addition to the new restaurant and three customer elevators, there is also Splash Island. It is a pool with water park features that Mancilla says are perfect for the entire family.

“We have a lot of families with kids that come on the weekends, especially in the winter,” he explained. “They’re trying to get out of the house. They want to do something different. They usually have to drive to Green Bay or further, so we’re up here in the U.P. where we can service those folks.”

The project is on time and will finish under budget. Mancilla urges future guests to see the final results.

“It’s an impressive addition,” he said. “It’s brand new, and we got something for everybody now.”

Splash Island and floors 7-11 are currently open. The rest of the expansion is expected to be in use on New Year’s Eve.

