Homemade gift idea: HOTplate offers take-and-make kits

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It doesn’t matter if you’re crafty... HOTPlate has a homemade gift option for you (or your mom, grandma, kids...)

Take-and-make kits can be picked up at the HOTplate studio, located at the Masonic Center in Marquette, and brought home to decorate.

Each kit comes with glaze and glaze brushes. When you’re finished painting, simply drop it off HOTPlate and wait for it to go through the kiln!

Depending on the volume of items going into the kiln, it may take up to two weeks to receive your item back.

You can watch the TV6 Morning News team put their craftiness to the test below...

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.