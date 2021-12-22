Advertisement

Early morning fire destroys Wells Township home

Fire destroys Wells Township mobile home; no injuries were reported.
Fire destroys Wells Township mobile home; no injuries were reported.(Tyler Lemerand)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An early morning fire destroyed a family’s mobile home in Wells Township Wednesday; no injuries were reported.

Escanaba Public Safety arrived on scene at 6:04 a.m. and battled the fire for approximately two hours, but the residence was a complete loss. All emergency personnel left the scene at approximately 9 a.m.

All occupants of the residence made it out safely. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

EPSD was assisted on the scene by the Ford River Volunteer Fire department, Rampart EMS, DTE Energy, UPPCO Electric Company and American Red Cross.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses threat of omicron in first COVID update in months
Governor Whitmer issues statement on emergency response team heading to Michigan amid Omicron surge
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
State of Michigan sets COVID-19 booster goal, outlines actions to protect citizens from Omicron variant
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Governor Whitmer signs bill keeping children safe in schools, lowering housing costs for Michiganders, cutting taxes
A plan for the Hemlock Park Housing Development
Marquette City Commission narrowly approves new housing development
A digital rendering of the Kwik Trip project
Kingsford City Council approves Kwik Trip building request

Latest News

Expansion project almost complete, as it phase three is concluding
Island Resort & Casino’s expansion project finishing phase three
Bruce Closser bikes on the Noquemenon Trail Network
Marquette native with Parkinson’s Disease remains active outdoors
Gifts being loaded up for veterans
Christmas wish lists fullfilled for veterans
Downtown Negaunee recognized by National Register of Historic Places
Gov. Whitmer announces 2 UP downtowns gain historic designation