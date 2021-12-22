Early morning fire destroys Wells Township home

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An early morning fire destroyed a family’s mobile home in Wells Township Wednesday; no injuries were reported.

Escanaba Public Safety arrived on scene at 6:04 a.m. and battled the fire for approximately two hours, but the residence was a complete loss. All emergency personnel left the scene at approximately 9 a.m.

All occupants of the residence made it out safely. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

EPSD was assisted on the scene by the Ford River Volunteer Fire department, Rampart EMS, DTE Energy, UPPCO Electric Company and American Red Cross.

