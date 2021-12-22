Crystal Falls stores prepare for holiday food rush

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparing Christmas dinner may not be on the top of your wish list, but two businesses in Crystal Falls are extending their hours to accommodate you. Fob’s Restaurant on US-2 will open on Christmas Day.

“No one else is offering Christmas dinner, and generally places do. Some people without family don’t have anywhere to go,” said Teal Harriman, Fob’s Restaurant Cook Assistant & Waitress.

For $15, you can order turkey or ham with stuffing, vegetables, and a beverage. Reservations are recommended, but only 100 meals will be made. 30 people have reserved spots so far.

Staffing was decided on a volunteer basis. Harriman was one of the volunteers.

“Because I love the people here. The people are so kind, and they are so friendly,” Harriman said. “When they ask if we are open for Christmas, that’s something you want to do for them. Working 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., I still get Christmas with my family in the morning.”

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. CT until 2 p.m. CT on Christmas Day.

Across the parking lot, the Crystal Fresh Market provides fresh food in time for the holidays.

“A prime rib roast has been the most popular order this year. They have been in high demand and low supply. We have plenty of them here. My staff has done a terrific job trying to get ahead of the buying curve and make sure we have plenty to meet our guest’s demand,” said Zach Stuck, Crystal Fresh Market Store Manager.

Stuck says shoppers will flood into the grocery or hardware section starting tonight.

“It’s going to ramp up through tomorrow and crescendo through Thursday. On Christmas Eve we see a lot of pick-up type business,” Stuck said.

Both stores say in a small community like Crystal Falls, it is important to remember that local businesses are there for customers.

The Crystal Fresh Market will be open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., Stuck says they will close on Christmas Day for employees to be with their families.

