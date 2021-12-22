Christmas wish lists fullfilled for veterans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Our community has made some veterans’ Christmas wish list a reality.

On Wednesday, mediaBrew Communications gave its collected gifts to the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans. Donations came from residents and businesses.

“We watch it every year and every year we are thinking, ‘It can’t be better than last year’ and every year it is,” said Mark Evans, mediaBrew Communications Market Manager

Items on wish lists included high-quality lotions, pillows and shampoo.

“They are things that help families so when they come to see their veteran, they can visit with them,” said Sarah Johnson, D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans Volunteer Coordinator. “Then we can get the items to them right away, so the families don’t have to worry about that.”

Both Jacobetti and mediaBrew Communications were happy with this year’s turnout.

“When you live in a community like this you kind of take it for granted because people do things like this,” said Evans. “They react to things like this. There is a need out there and people jump forward with it.”

This is the 17th year for Christmas is for Veterans. Seeing the reaction from people who have served gives people involved great joy.

“It’s really fun when we take these items back to the home and the veterans see the community love,” said Johnson.

Both mediaBrew and Jacobetti look forward to putting a smile on veterans’ faces next year.

