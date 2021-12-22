Advertisement

Christmas wish lists fullfilled for veterans

This is the 17th year for Christmas is for Veterans
Gifts being loaded up for veterans
Gifts being loaded up for veterans(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Our community has made some veterans’ Christmas wish list a reality.

On Wednesday, mediaBrew Communications gave its collected gifts to the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans. Donations came from residents and businesses.

“We watch it every year and every year we are thinking, ‘It can’t be better than last year’ and every year it is,” said Mark Evans, mediaBrew Communications Market Manager

Items on wish lists included high-quality lotions, pillows and shampoo.

“They are things that help families so when they come to see their veteran, they can visit with them,” said Sarah Johnson, D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans Volunteer Coordinator. “Then we can get the items to them right away, so the families don’t have to worry about that.”

Both Jacobetti and mediaBrew Communications were happy with this year’s turnout.

“When you live in a community like this you kind of take it for granted because people do things like this,” said Evans. “They react to things like this. There is a need out there and people jump forward with it.”

This is the 17th year for Christmas is for Veterans. Seeing the reaction from people who have served gives people involved great joy.

“It’s really fun when we take these items back to the home and the veterans see the community love,” said Johnson.

Both mediaBrew and Jacobetti look forward to putting a smile on veterans’ faces next year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses threat of omicron in first COVID update in months
Governor Whitmer issues statement on emergency response team heading to Michigan amid Omicron surge
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
State of Michigan sets COVID-19 booster goal, outlines actions to protect citizens from Omicron variant
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Governor Whitmer signs bill keeping children safe in schools, lowering housing costs for Michiganders, cutting taxes
A plan for the Hemlock Park Housing Development
Marquette City Commission narrowly approves new housing development
A digital rendering of the Kwik Trip project
Kingsford City Council approves Kwik Trip building request

Latest News

Shoppers at the Crystal Fresh Market checking out
Crystal Falls stores prepare for holiday food rush
Expansion project almost complete, as it phase three is concluding
Island Resort & Casino’s expansion project finishing phase three
Bruce Closser bikes on the Noquemenon Trail Network
Marquette native with Parkinson’s Disease remains active outdoors
Fire destroys Wells Township mobile home; no injuries were reported.
Early morning fire destroys Wells Township home