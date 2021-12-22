Advertisement

Bodycam captures rescue of babies in bathtub after Kentucky tornado

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (CNN) - In the aftermath of a tornado outbreak in Kentucky earlier this month, two babies were found wrapped in blankets inside of a bathtub that had been thrown from a home.

Bodycam video obtained in a public records request shows Hopkins County authorities finding the children Dec. 10. The tub was tossed by a tornado that demolished the house.

Sheriff’s deputies Trent Arnold and Troy Blue can be seen looking through the rubble in Dawson Springs.

They eventually heard crying in the distance and then came across the 15-month-old and 3-month-old still in the tub along with a blanket, a pillow and a Bible.

One was taken to the hospital for treatment of a head injury, but both children survived.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses threat of omicron in first COVID update in months
Governor Whitmer issues statement on emergency response team heading to Michigan amid Omicron surge
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
State of Michigan sets COVID-19 booster goal, outlines actions to protect citizens from Omicron variant
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Governor Whitmer signs bill keeping children safe in schools, lowering housing costs for Michiganders, cutting taxes
A plan for the Hemlock Park Housing Development
Marquette City Commission narrowly approves new housing development
A digital rendering of the Kwik Trip project
Kingsford City Council approves Kwik Trip building request

Latest News

Shoppers at the Crystal Fresh Market checking out
Crystal Falls stores prepare for holiday food rush
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Footage of the two babies being rescued after the deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky earlier...
Bodycam captures rescue of babies in bathtub after Kentucky tornado
Expansion project almost complete, as it phase three is concluding
Island Resort & Casino’s expansion project finishing phase three