Active pattern continues with more wintry precip

Lake effect snow showers will continue during the morning along the northwest wind belts. Otherwise, clouds will partially clear mainly in the south. Tomorrow scattered snow showers move in during the morning. Then, a front moves on Friday with rain/snow mix and patchy freezing drizzle. This will cause roads to be slippery! Christmas Day looks decent with mostly cloudy skies.

Today: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow showers in the north

>Highs: Upper teens west, around 20° elsewhere

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Friday: Cloudy with rain/snow mix developing in the morning through the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the evening

>Highs: Upper 20s to around 30°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with nighttime snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Cloudy with morning snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with nighttime snow

>Highs: Mid 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.