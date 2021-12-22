Advertisement

Active pattern continues with more wintry precip

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake effect snow showers will continue during the morning along the northwest wind belts. Otherwise, clouds will partially clear mainly in the south. Tomorrow scattered snow showers move in during the morning. Then, a front moves on Friday with rain/snow mix and patchy freezing drizzle. This will cause roads to be slippery! Christmas Day looks decent with mostly cloudy skies.

Today: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow showers in the north

>Highs: Upper teens west, around 20° elsewhere

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Friday: Cloudy with rain/snow mix developing in the morning through the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the evening

>Highs: Upper 20s to around 30°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with nighttime snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Cloudy with morning snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with nighttime snow

>Highs: Mid 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
State of Michigan sets COVID-19 booster goal, outlines actions to protect citizens from Omicron variant
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses threat of omicron in first COVID update in months
Governor Whitmer issues statement on emergency response team heading to Michigan amid Omicron surge
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Governor Whitmer signs bill keeping children safe in schools, lowering housing costs for Michiganders, cutting taxes
A plan for the Hemlock Park Housing Development
Marquette City Commission narrowly approves new housing development
A digital rendering of the Kwik Trip project
Kingsford City Council approves Kwik Trip building request

Latest News

Lake effect snow, gusty winds can reduce visibility during a slippery Wednesday a.m. commute.
Snowfall, winds impacting travel tonight through early Wednesday
snow
System brings widespread snow today
Fast-moving system to produce over six inches of snowfall for some U.P. areas, as winter season...
Quick-hitting storm brings widespread snow Tuesday
tuesday snow
Widespread snow comes Tuesday