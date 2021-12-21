USDA provides loan to City of Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted money to five U.P. projects with the recently passed Federal Infrastructure Law that granted $5.2 billion to 46 states and Puerto Rico.

The five U.P. infrastructure projects that are benefitting from this plan include:

-$3 million grant to the Torch Lake Area Sewage Authority in Houghton County to add lagoons and improve lagoon equipment.

- $1.2 million grant to Ontonagon County’s Carp Lake Township to replace more than two miles of sewer main and replace lift.

-Ontonagon County Rural Electrification Association will use an $8,285,000 loan to connect 162 consumers and build and improve 92 miles of line.

- $732,000 grant upgrades to the Sagola and Channing lift stations in Dickinson County and Sagola Township.

-$5.5 million grant to the City of Negaunee for water system improvements.

Nate Heffron, Negaunee City Manager, explained what phase one of the project will look like.

“We’ll be looking at newer parts and older parts of community,” said Heffron. “We’ll be sending out a map to residents for them to see which areas will be affected and how it may affect the parking and other types of issues folks may have during these types of projects.”

Negaunee City will use the money to improve their water main systems that are 50 or more years old.

The project will expectantly be underway in spring of 2022.

