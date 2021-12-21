Advertisement

United Way of Marquette County gives update on campaign

Inflation impacting donations for nonprofits, including some in Marquette County
Inflation impacting donations for nonprofits, including some in Marquette County(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - United Way of Marquette County gave an update on how their 2021-2022 campaign is going.

United Way of Marquette has a mission to bring people and organizations together to improve the community, the nonprofit is working to raise funds for their campaign to invest in local community-focused programs. Their goal this year is to raise 400,000 dollars.

John Marshall, honorary co-chair, explained more on how the campaign is doing.

“We’re at one $155,000 currently with more coming in and we have 31 agencies that are going to apply for funds from United Way this year,” Marshall said. “We need to do all that we can to get to that four hundred thousand dollar level.”

You can donate to United Way of Marquette County by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verso Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Verso Corporation)
UP paper mill company merges with Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
State of Michigan sets COVID-19 booster goal, outlines actions to protect citizens from Omicron variant
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Governor Whitmer signs bill keeping children safe in schools, lowering housing costs for Michiganders, cutting taxes
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Deadly Crash
UPDATE: Names released from deadly two-vehicle crash in Marinette County

Latest News

This electric heat pump can cool and heat homes.
MTU grad suggests efficient living for UP
USDA
USDA provides loan to City of Negaunee
Expect Portage Lake Lift Bridge closures Wednesday evening
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
State of Michigan sets COVID-19 booster goal, outlines actions to protect citizens from Omicron variant