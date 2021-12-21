United Way of Marquette County gives update on campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - United Way of Marquette County gave an update on how their 2021-2022 campaign is going.

United Way of Marquette has a mission to bring people and organizations together to improve the community, the nonprofit is working to raise funds for their campaign to invest in local community-focused programs. Their goal this year is to raise 400,000 dollars.

John Marshall, honorary co-chair, explained more on how the campaign is doing.

“We’re at one $155,000 currently with more coming in and we have 31 agencies that are going to apply for funds from United Way this year,” Marshall said. “We need to do all that we can to get to that four hundred thousand dollar level.”

