Travelers advised to get a COVID-19 test before traveling for the holidays

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Holiday travelers are taking advantage of an opportunity to get a COVID-19 test.

There are currently sites at The Westwood Mall in Marquette Township and Sawyer International Airport.

The mall site is open to the public, while Sawyer is specifically for those traveling this week and airport staff. MedNext says between 80 and 120-plus tests are conducted at the Westwood location per day.

Travelers are advised to get tested before they hit the road or fly to their destination.

“Use precautions,” said Jessica Potvin, MedNext’s Clinic Leader for Marquette County. “Make sure we’re sanitizing and doing everything correctly. If you do feel like you have symptoms or any exposure, I would recommend to stay home, stay safe, and let’s stop the spread.”

PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests are offered at both locations.

Below are the hours of operation.

Westwood Mall testing:

Mondays-Saturdays: 1:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Sundays: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sawyer International Airport testing and vaccinations:

Tuesdays-Wednesdays: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (testing)

Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (vaccinations)

Saturdays and Sundays: Closed

To find a COVID-19 testing site, visit michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.