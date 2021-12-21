Advertisement

System brings widespread snow today

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
A clipper system tracks across the Great Lakes today. It will bring snow to the western U.P. during the morning and then it becomes widespread by the afternoon. Moderate accumulating snow is expected for western and eastern counties. Roads will be slippery with reduced visibility at times. Once the system clears we transition to lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts. Snow amounts will mainly be 4-6″ with 7-9″ in the east. Temperatures will stay seasonal for the bulk of the week until Friday when they’ll be in the 30s. That’s when a front will bring rain/snow mix to the area.

Today: Widespread snow and blustery

>Highs: Teens west, the mid to upper 20s elsewhere

Wednesday: Morning lake effect snow

>Highs: Low 20s

Thursday: Scattered snow showers in the afternoon and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 20s

Friday: Cloudy with rain/snow mix

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and colder

>Highs: Low 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with late day snow

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

