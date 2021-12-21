Quick-hitting storm brings widespread snow Tuesday

Lake effect snow and blustery northwest winds overnight Monday in Upper Michigan, following a departing cold front east. Brief high pressure builds Tuesday early morning, then gives way to a fast-moving clipper system from the Northern Prairies. The system brings widespread snow to the U.P., with west-to-east coverage by the early afternoon hours. Moderate to occasional heavy snow is possible during the midday and afternoon hours, with 6″ inches or more in the Copper Country and Eastern U.P.

Click here for the latest alerts from the National Weather Service, including Winter Storm Warnings.

Snow chances continue Wednesday with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts, followed by scattered snow showers Thursday from an upper level disturbance. On Friday, the jet stream migrates north of the U.P., resulting in milder temperatures but also opening the door to an incoming system from the Northern Plains. This system will bring widespread rain and snow showers to Upper Michigan. The system departs the region on Christmas Day, with a chance of lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts to shower in the holiday season.

Tuesday, First Day of Winter: Mostly cloudy with moderate to occasionally heavy snow, with widespread coverage west through east by early afternoon; snowfall accumulations 2-6″ possible with higher amounts locally; south winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming blustery from the northwest with gusts over 30 mph in the evening; seasonably cold

>Highs: Upper 10s to Upper 20s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow (LES) over the northwest wind belts, diminishing in the evening; breezy and cold

>Highs: 20

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered light snow showers; seasonably mild

>Highs: 20s

Friday, Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain and snow showers; breezy and mild

>Highs: 30s

Saturday, Christmas Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with LES over the northwest wind belts, diminishing west to east by the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers late

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 30

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.