Michigan State Police increase patrols as part of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police are stepping up patrols this holiday season to crack down on impaired driving. Their annual drive sober or get pulled over campaign has more officers out on patrols.

State Troopers will be looking for people under the influence of drugs or alcohol from now until January 1. Troopers are doing this to make sure drivers aren’t impaired when driving, and instead, are giving the gift of safe roads during the holiday season.

“Safe roads, that’s exactly what it’s about so, my family, your family, every bodies family can travel from point A to point B without worrying about being struck by an intoxicated driver and when we say an intoxicated driver that could be drugs or alcohol,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio.

More than 40 percent of fatal crashes in Michigan involve an impaired driver.

